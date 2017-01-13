Zions Ag Finanace
Zions Ag Finanace

  Farm Stress & Decision Making During Challenging Times
    With financial stress due to low commodity prices on top of the general day to day operation of a farm, decision making can be impaired.  In the article Farm Stress & Decision Making During Challenging Times, UW-Extension Specialist John Shutske shares: What Causes Stress for Farmers and Farm Families? Physically, What Happens? What About My Safety? How do Farmers and Their Families Cope with Stress? For more information on managing stress on the farm, please visit Agricultural Safety & Health Information Clearinghouse.... Read more »
    Source: Latest Posts in the Farming topic. | Published: January 12, 2017 - 4:01 pm

