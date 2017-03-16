Walker Names Five-Star Dealers



Walker Manufacturing introduced the Walker Five Star Dealer Award and named their first ever Five Star Dealers at their North American/Australasian Distributor Meeting in late September.

“It is exciting for us to have dealers working at this level,” explains Walker President Bob Walker, “We enjoyed recognizing and celebrating their achievement as part of our distributor meeting. Each of these dealers can be proud of their work with Walker, and they have set a high mark for other Walker dealers around the world.”

After meeting rigorous performance standards and displaying a clear commitment to the Walker program, dealers were nominated by their distributors and then voted on by the factory’s leadership team. The Five Star Dealer Award is considered a lifetime achievement and given only once to a dealer.

Congratulations to the 2016 Walker Five Star Dealers!

Aubin Equipment, Cape Cod, MA

Fletcher’s Outdoor Power Equipment, Delmont, PA

Power Plus Equipment, Arthur, IL

Smith’s Lawnmower Sales and Service, Caldwell, ID

Stihl Shop Te Awamutu, Te Awamutu, NZ

Related