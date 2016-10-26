Trelleborg to Launch New Virtual Reality App

Trelleborg will launch a new virtual reality (VR) app featuring its agricultural tires at leading agricultural exhibition EIMA 2016 in Bologna, Italy, November 9 to 13. On stand A1, Hall 14, visitors will be able to try the new app for use on iOS and Android smartphones using innovative virtual reality headsets.

Featuring 360-degree videos developed with leading tractor manufacturer partners Massey Ferguson and CLAAS, the app, which is named ‘V–Reality’, will provide farming professionals with a unique visual experience that enables them to see Trelleborg’s best-in-class agricultural tire solutions in action like never before. New videos developed with a number of additional leading manufacturer partners, showcasing the breadth of Trelleborg’s product portfolio, will also be frequently added to the app for users to experience.

Roberto Angelucci, Digital Marketing Manager at Trelleborg Wheel Systems, says: “At Trelleborg, we are committed to providing farming professionals with the latest tools, solutions and services available to them in order to run their farming operations more efficiently and productively. This constant drive for innovation extends to how we communicate too.

“VR has unlimited potential for us to engage with farming professionals across the globe. With devices fast becoming more accessible, the new V-Reality app is on an exciting platform that allows us to showcase the potential of our agricultural tire solutions, but with a unique immersive and dynamic experience. VR experiences include reliving tests from Trelleborg’s European Roadshow and getting up close to Trelleborg’s offering of high performance solutions for new generations of tractors such as our TM1060 tire. The app features a variety of thoroughly engaging and boundary-pushing content.”

Users will be able to watch smartphone VR content via Google Cardboard or other compatible headsets in 3D or in 2D with just their handheld device. The app will be available to download on both Google Play and the App Store.

For more information about Trelleborg’s V-Reality App, visit: www.trelleborg.com/wheels/agri/apps.

