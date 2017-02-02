Trelleborg Named Official Partner of the AGCO Africa Summit

Trelleborg has been named as an official partner of the 6th AGCO Africa Summit, which will be held in Berlin, Germany on January 23. Launched in 2012, the AGCO Africa Summit is one of the leading platforms for the discussion of the critical issues impacting the region’s agricultural development.

The theme of the 2017 AGCO Africa Summit is ‘Agribusiness in Africa. Organizing Farmers of the Future’. At the Summit, CEOs, industry experts and political leaders will hold keynote speeches and panel discussions providing in-depth insight into the leading projects and initiatives that are accelerating the development of African agriculture. With a strong focus on commercial agriculture, the 2017 Summit will also focus on how agricultural producers, suppliers, manufacturers and processors can secure maximum ‘value’ from their respective value chains.

Paolo Pompei, President of Trelleborg Agricultural & Forestry Tires, commented: “We are delighted to further strengthen our strategic partnership with AGCO and honoured to associate ourselves with a project that will help provide solutions to the challenges faced by every farmer across Africa – an increasingly important region to the future of the agricultural world.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to accelerating the performance of the agricultural industry in the region, we are continuing to invest and expand our sales and distribution network, not only in North Africa and South Africa, but across countries including Ethiopia, Kenya, Zambia, Mozambique and Angola.”

For more information about AGCO Africa Summit, please visit: agco-africa-summit.com

Related