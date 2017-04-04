Trelleborg Appoints Douglas Saville as New Midwest Sales Manager for Agricultural Tires in North America

Trelleborg announces that Douglas Saville has joined the company’s agricultural tires operation as Midwest Sales Manager for North America. Saville’s primary function will be to oversee existing accounts and grow new business in the Midwest region.

Saville brings an extensive background to Trelleborg in the agricultural and forestry tire industry, demonstrating exceptional customer service. He has over 30 years of experience, 14 of which he spent running his own tire dealership. Douglas is based in Minnesota, in close proximity to Trelleborg’s Midwest based customers.

Andrea Masella, Trelleborg Brand Manager, Agricultural and Forestry Tires, North America, says: “With the continuous growth and great acceptance of the Trelleborg brand in the U.S., it is now time to increase our presence in the market from a sales point of view. Customers and end users are the main focus of our strategy for North America. Douglas’ experience in the tire industry and technical knowledge will be a great benefit in supporting them. We are proud to add Douglas to the Trelleborg team and look forward to having him working in the Midwest market.”

Douglas Saville can be contacted at douglas.saville@trelleborg.com or by calling (507) 735-2246. For more information about Trelleborg Wheel Systems, visit www.trelleborg.com/wheels/us.

