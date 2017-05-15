TIRES FOR SPREADERS – ALL OF BKT’S SOLUTIONS

The BKT tire ranges designed and developed for spreaders are highly specialized.

Distinguishing traits? Excellent stability, load and flotation capacity.

Perfect even on the most fragile soil.

Seregno (Italy), May 12, 2017 – BKT, one of today’s world-leading Off-Highway tire manufacturers, offers complete lines of products that are specifically designed for vehicles operating in the agricultural, industrial and OTR sector. The company, engaged on a daily basis in the Research and Development of new solutions, has been able to meet users’ needs, designing specialized tires that make operations both productive and comfortable. BKT’s solutions are perfect for various types of vehicles, including spreaders.

High load capacity, excellent stability and outstanding traction are basic characteristics for this application. Tire flotation is just as important, which turns into extreme gentleness on the soil, so as to avoid the much dreaded soil compaction.

Out of the Agrimax tire lineup

The Agrimax range consists of radial tires specifically developed for tractors. This range includes products that respect and protect the most delicate soils, but at the same time feature properties such as strength and high load capacity. Among the Agrimax tire models, one stands out specifically for spreaders.

We are talking about Agrimax RT 600: a perfect mix of load capacity, excellent stability, high traction and gentleness, to ensure the lowest possible impact on the soil. It is ideal for soil tillage operations that require special attention. What makes this tire the perfect solution is its distinct tread pattern, its lower depth, the presence and arrangement of numerous lugs in addition to the particular rounded shape of the shoulder. Five sizes are currently available on the market: 620/75 R 26, 540/65 R 28, 800/65 R 32, 1050/50 R 32 and not least 650/65 R 38.

www.bkt-tires.com/en/pattern/agrimax-rt-600

Flotation: BKT’s floating lines

BKT offers many Flotation models, specifically designed for trailers, tankers, and spreaders. Tires that are perfect for combined use on the road and in the fields, featuring excellent flotation properties for an extremely low impact on the soil.

The first of the various Flotation models suited for spreaders is FL 630 Ultra. Its modified design featuring more lugs, the reinforced bead area and the special tread pattern ensure perfect grip on all kinds of soils, both on the road and in the field, with excellent self-cleaning properties. Eight sizes are available: 500/60 R 22.5, 560/45 R 22.5, 560/60 R 22.5, 600/50 R 22.5, 710/40 R 22.5, 600/55 R 26.5, 650/55 R 26.5 and 710/50 R 26.5.

www.bkt-tires.com/en/pattern/fl-630-ultra

FL 639 is also a Flotation tire suited for spreaders. Its main characteristic is the wide footprint, which protects the soil from the compaction phenomenon. FL 639 also features a reinforced tread that contributes to a longer life cycle. The available sizes are: 560/45 R 22.5, 600/50 R 22.5 and 710/40 R 22.5.

www.bkt-tires.com/en/pattern/fl-639

Another tire perfect for spreader applications is FL 630 Super, suited for multi-purpose use on any terrain, including road travel, where it shows off its uniform running and strength. Its large footprint allows perfect weight distribution on the ground, thus limiting soil compaction and allowing higher load capacity. There are ten available sizes: 560/60 R 22.5, 580/65 R 22.5, 600/55 R 26.5, 650/55 R 26.5, 650/65 R 26.5, 710/50 R 26.5, 750/45 R 26.5, 750/60 R 26.5, 650/65 R 30.5 and 750/60 R 30.5.

www.bkt-tires.com/en/pattern/fl-630-super

Lastly, there is FL 630 PLUS, which has been designed primarily for agricultural use. The tread pattern provides excellent self-cleaning properties under any condition of use. Naturally, FL 630 Plus also reduces soil compaction to preserve the value of the crops.

Available on the market in five different sizes: 560/45 R 22.5, 560/60 R 22.5, 600/50 R 22.5, 710/40 R 22.5 and not least 800/45 R 26.5.

www.bkt-tires.com/en/pattern/fl-630-plus

With its lines of tires specifically designed for spreaders, BKT confirms its corporate philosophy based on listening to and collaborating with the final user as well as on constant research, which makes it possible to develop increasingly innovative solutions meeting the real needs of a market that is constantly growing and evolving.

About BKT:

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT) is an Indian based tire manufacturer. The BKT group offers a large and always updated production range of Off-Highway tires specially designed for vehicles in the agricultural, industrial, earthmoving, mining, ATV and gardening sector. BKT’s innovative solutions designed for the most differing user needs include more than 2,400 products sold in over 130 countries worldwide. Visit the website www.bkt-tires.com for further information.

Related