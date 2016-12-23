TERRA DRIVE SYSTEMS INC., CELEBRATED 40 YEARS OF PROVIDING THE AGRICULTURAL INDUSTRY WITH POWERED AWD SOLUTIONS THIS YEAR.

Brookston, IN, December 21, 2016– Terra Drive Systems (TDS Drive), a leading designer and manufacturer of steerable hydraulic drive systems for on- and off-highway specialty equipment celebrated 40 Years of outstanding service and business this year. Terra Drive Systems is a diversified global manufacturing company, developing and supplying aftermarket fluid driven drive systems and Tier I components to OEMs and commercial markets worldwide. TDS Drive has engineered superior products for the agricultural and off-highway markets for over 40 years, including the legendary MUD HOG® steerable hydraulic drive axles that are used worldwide and EZ Trac®, an innovative hydraulic front wheel drive system, provides truck users the availability of front traction assist from off road to highway use with the flip of a switch. Our systems can be found not only on farms, but on soil stabilizers, commercial turf care machines, aircraft loaders, road building equipment as well as digger derricks, cranes, dump trucks, snow plows and many more.

Mud Hog began in 1976, as a family owned company with a revolutionary idea to power the rear wheels of harvesting equipment with hydraulic power. Today, thousands of farm equipment dealers in North America and around the world sell and install reliable Mud Hog rear-wheel drive systems on their machines. Mud Hog is also available as a factory installed option on many brands of agricultural equipment such as Case IH, New Holland, Claas, John Deere, Gleaner, Massey-Ferguson, Oxbo and Challenger. With over 100 models, the Mud Hog product line provides custom solutions for nearly every make and model of harvesting equipment. EZ Trac, an industry standard in the Utility and Crane Industries, has also expanded its product offerings to the Military, Construction, Oil Field, Mining and Fire Apparatus industries. TDS Drive is constantly evolving and engineering innovated solutions to your everyday needs.

Mud Hog, which has served the Agricultural industry for the past 40 years, will continue to be the trademark of Terra Drive Systems, Inc.

“We want to say thank you to everyone in the agricultural industry that has been a part of Mud Hog’s 40 years of success” -C. Phillip Joy, President & CEO, Terra Drive Systems

