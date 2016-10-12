The new Strobel Row Finisher increases yields and saves money by removing the root ball mass and providing a smooth seed bed — so every seed can be planted at the proper depth. The adjustable down-pressure and the smooth-riding basket adjusts to the soil – and effectively mulches stalks and debris.

“I wouldn’t pull stalks without the Strobel Row Finisher ever again” says Jarrod from Chapman, Nebraska. “My planter runs a lot smoother through the field.”

The Strobel Row Finisher comes with low maintenance 1 1/8″ greasable flange bearings; it quickly and easily mounts to the Orthman Stalk Puller or Besler Root Slicer. You can see the Row Finisher in action at www.strobelmfg.com Call 308.548.2254 or email Jordan@strobelmfg.com for more information.







