Schweiss Doors now offers quick, easy ‘Splice Connections’

FAIRFAX, Minn., May 4, 2017

Schweiss Doors is proud to announce the invention of its new hydraulic door Splice Connection system. Schweiss engineers came up with this one-of-a-kind Splice Connection that allows the doors to be broken down, shipped and easily assembled at a fraction of the cost.

The highly engineered, patent pending Splice Connection allows the installer to easily slide both hydraulic door sections together and secure corresponding splice plates with bolts. No welding is necessary and the splice connection is literally self-aligning for effortless and quick field assembly.

Customers like the fact the door can be easily shipped or picked up from the factory. Best of all, it makes large over-width doorframes extremely sturdy.

One dealer said, “With this innovative system you’re not dealing with costly over-width permits. Shipping those huge doorframes can be dangerous and illegal when not complying with DOT regulations.”

To learn more, please visit the Splice Connections page on the Schweiss Doors site: https://www.bifold.com/splice_connection.php

Schweiss Doors is the premier manufacturer of hydraulic and bifold liftstrap doors. Doors are custom made to any size for any type of new or existing building for architects and builders determined to do amazing things with their buildings, including the doors. Schweiss also offers a cable to liftstrap conversion package. For more information, visit www.bifold.com.

