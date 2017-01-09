Polish Seed Cleaner Finds US Distributor

The Sosnowski grain seed cleaning machines are unique because they use centrifugal force for the separating action. Unlike the complex process of seed cleaning machines using screens, the operation of the Sosnowski machine is very simple and user friendly with only two controls: air flow and grain flow. These two adjustments determine the cleaning action. A central diffusing element inside the cleaning tube is also key and improves the cleaning quality to almost twice that of most other similar machines on the market. This machine has very few moving parts: just the fan blade attached directly to the motor shaft.

These machines will clean many kinds of seed including barley, spelt, rye, wheat, oats, corn, soybeans, rape seed, peas, dry beans, nuts, etc. The cleaners have also been used for separating the stems and leaves of mint, removing leaves from frozen fruit and separating small bits of wood and plastic from sand and bark.

Controlling the quality of cleaning is different for each grain and sometimes even the same grain from different areas of a field. It all depends on soil fertility and plant health. For this reason, finding the correct screens for a screen machine may vary from year to year or even from different areas of the same field. In screen cleaners, screens need to be removed and cleaned regularly to maintain consistancy, even those which feature knockers and ball & rack systems. With no screens to clean, it is hard to beat the consistency of the Sosnowski machines.

When the motor is engaged on the Sosnowski machine it activates centrifugal force to separate light impurities along with undesireable malnourished light or cracked seeds which are often infected with fungus. A farmer in Canada increased the value of a 6,000 bushel crop of wheat by over $24,000 when he used this machine to remove the undesirables from his crop.

The Sosnowski cleaners and augers are run by single phase 110-volt motors. The electrical system is certified to the UL and CSA standards for the U.S. and Canada. Currently there are 18 patents in use for these machines. Inventory is stocked for 3 sizes of the Sosnowski machine that will clean 330, 730 and 1,500 bu/hr. Larger models need to be special ordered.

In the fall of 2015, a writeup in a farm magazine featured the manufacturer attending a farm show who was attempting to line up distribution in North America. About 6 months later, an OH farm business has now become the North American distributor. Additional information can be provided by Friendly Meadows, 6523 Township Rd 346, Millersburg, Ohio 44654 (ph 330-473-7647) or visit the website at: friendlymeadowsoh.com

