New ZA-V Easy fertilizer spreader from Amazone





As an innovation for the ZA-V fertilizer spreader product line, AMAZONE now offers the EasySet operating system. This new in-cab terminal allows the specific, simple and comfortable electrical actuation of all the basic functions of the spreader.

As on all ZA-V models, this EasySet variant is also equipped with the precision spreading unit for working widths of 33 to 118 ft (10 to 36 m) and features the Soft Ballistic System SBS. It is offered with hopper volumes from 40 to 120 Bushel or 50 to 148 cubic feet (1,400 to 4,200 L) and can be equipped with the Limiter V+ electric border spreading system for side, border or watercourse spreading around the headland.

With the aid of the EasySet terminal, the apertures can be adjusted by key pressure independently on either the left or right hand side and they can be readjusted on the move. This also allows individual rate adaptation for the left and right hand side.

For operating the Limiter V+, initially the desired lowering depth for the relevant setting is pre-selected via the “+/-” keys on the in-cab terminal. Then the activation is done via that specific Limiter button. The change of the Limiter functions, for instance from field side to border or watercourse spreading is also done via the “+/-” keys. Depending on the situation, the spread rate can also be reduced in the direction of the field’s edge.

As no hydraulic connections are necessary, the ZA-V Easy can be more quickly mounted and dismounted. So, to commence operation with the spreader, just a 3-pin power supply cable and the PTO shaft have to be first

coupled to the tractor.

As on all ZA-V models, this EasySet variant is also equipped with the precision spreading unit for working widths of 33 to 118 ft (10 to 36 m) and features the Soft Ballistic System SBS.

With the aid of the EasySet terminal, the apertures can be adjusted by key pressure independently on either the left or right hand side and they can be readjusted on the move.

Related