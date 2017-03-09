NEW SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCED

MATTHEWS, North Carolina—- The Hose Company has announced a new $1,000 education

scholarship. The Hydrauli-flex Scholarship is designed to assist students in their last year of study, in any field that will utilize hydraulic technology.

“We are pleased to announce this scholarship, which reflects the importance of exploring the use of hydraulics in existing and new technologies” says Robert Smith, Director of Operations of The Hose Company. “The field of hydraulics encompasses the down to earth world of agriculture to the highest levels of space exploration, and we need new ideas and new uses for this technology.”

While the world of hydraulics may not seem as glamorous as other scientific or mechanical

pursuits we agree with Mike Rowe, from Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs “there’s still a thing

called opportunity, and that is what students need to pursue.” Our scholarship supports

students in the pursuit of opportunity.

The scholarship is valued at $1,000 and will be awarded to the winning student based on their essay submission, experience in the field of hydraulics, and recommendations from work, Co-Op, and community sources. The scholarship will be awarded without regard to financial circumstances. However, women in the field, and US Veterans will be given priority.

Students who are US citizens, or in possession of a current student visa, in good academic

standing (3.0 or above) in their final year of degree completion at a public or private, 4-year institution, and in a discipline that would utilize hydraulics are eligible for the scholarship.

The online application and additional information can be found at

https://www.hydraulichose.com/hydrauli-flex-education-scholarship/

The deadline for applications is June 30, 2017 with the award to be announced by July 30, 2017. The $1,000 scholarship will be sent directly to the financial office of the attended institution.

For further questions please contact info@thehosecompany.com or call 1-800-698-5754 x1812

