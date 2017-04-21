Mattracks Featured in Fast and Furious Movie

Mattracks Hits the Big Screen…Again

Karlstad, MN – Apr. 2017

Mattracks, the original and #1 manufacturer of rubber track conversions, is no stranger to the Motion Picture industry. Since its “Inception” 25 years ago, Mattracks has been involved in many motion pictures, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. In 2003, Mattracks was called on to build the base for the T1 Robot in Terminator 3 Rise of the Machines. Several smaller pictures followed that incorporated Mattracks in some capacity, and then in 2010 they were featured on a HMMWV in the blockbuster Inception starring Leonardo DiCaprio. In 2015, Mattracks provided tracks for a camera truck in order to get extremely difficult mountain shots in the James Bond installment, Spectre.

Now, in 2017, Mattracks will be featured in the eighth installment of the massively successful Fast and the Furious franchise dubbed The Fate of the Furious. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Luke Hobbs will be driving a Dodge Ram with Mattracks 150M1A2-SAs. “When it’s time to save the world in the snow, Hobbs becomes the Abominable Iceman in his ICE RAM,” writes Johnson on Twitter last summer. Fate of the Furious opens April 14th worldwide.

Mattracks is located in Karlstad MN and manufactures over 100 different models of Rubber Track Conversion systems. These systems are found on ATV’s, UTV’s, trucks, tractors, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and military vehicles. Mattracks also designs many systems for custom applications servicing many different industries including the Film industry.

Additional information is available by contacting Mattracks, Inc. at 218-683-9800, 877-436-7800 (toll-free US & Canada) or 218-436-7000. Visit us online at www.mattracks.com or email us at sales@mattracks.com.

