LAND PRIDE FM25 SERIES FLAIL MOWERS

Land Pride’s FM25 Series Flail Mowers are built for use in vineyards, orchards, and sports or recreation areas and are available in 48″, 60″, 72″, and 84″ widths. The 80 HP gearbox is the largest in this class and means it will fit a wide variety of tractors.

The Land Pride FM25 is sturdy and compact, featuring an electronically balanced rotor mounted on spherical roller bearings. The rotor is driven by a three section power band belt and the spring-loaded, self-indicating belt-tensioning system makes it easy to tension belts for longer life. Cutting height is variable from 0″ to 6″. Cutting capacity varies with three different blade options: 1″ with Duckfoot; 1.5″ with Heavy-duty Y Knives; 2″ with Hammer Knives. The full-width rear access door and quick-change mounting system simplifies blade changes while also allowing for easy maintenance and clean out.

Allowing the operator to get close to fences, buildings, or other obstacles is important with a flail–that’s why Land Pride offers an economical dual-hitch system for manual offset on the FM25. The Cat. 1 hitch on the 48″ and 60″ models offer center and 8″ right offset positions. The Cat 1 & 2 hitch on the 72″ and 84″ models offer center and 10″ right offset.

