New product Agritechnica 2017

Universal guided hitch for rear implement:

DynaTrac

LAFORGE has developed a universal implement guidance hitch for rear implements as

a contribution to making precision farming a reality!

The LAFORGE DynaTrac is a key link between the implement guidance system and the rear

implement by adjusting the lateral position of the implement based on the guidance line

established by the tractor guidance system.

LAFORGE leveraged decades of tractor hitch experience and success in the USA with a

DynaTrac for pulled implements to develop a 3-point version with many benefits:

– Versatile and universal guided hitch, compatible with :

o 3 point, pulled and semi-mounted implements no need to purchase a

specific implement or modify a standard one

o All tractors equipped with an active implement guidance module

o PTO driven implements

– A key feature: decoupled motion through free lower link sway:

o Avoid side load on implement no damage to the implement nor implement

getting locked in the ground

o Better steering response of the tractor and better handling of slope / curve

than a rigid version

o Perfect implement trailing. Tractor positioning corrections do not impact

trailing.

– Brings active implement guidance benefits to all rear implements:

o Economical: no need to buy an interface for each implement (cultivator,

planter, ridger, bedder, sprayer, etc.)

o Simple: only one software and a universal interface to handle

o Profitable: harvest the benefits of precision farming at each stage of the crop:

•Tillage (strip-till, bedder, etc.)

•Planting (place row precise to guidance line and enjoy uniform row

spacing pass to pass, place seed over fertilizer)

•Interseeding (seed between cover crop rows or seeding into growing crop)

•Fertilizer placement (precision fertilizer placement in the root zone to maximize

nutrient efficiency)

•Row crop cultivation (less crop damage, better mechanical weed control)

•Spraying (less overlap, less crop damage, higher ground speeds to cover more acres in a day)

•Harvesting ( less crop loss from pushing the row with the header with uniform row spacing)

– DynaTrac range fits any customer’s requirement and budget for precision farming:

o 3-point:

•Ultima version (tractor up to 400 HP)

•Premium version (tractor up to 200 HP)

o 2-point:

•Classic Version dedicated to pulled or semi-mounted implements (tractor up to 400 HP)

This innovation will be displayed at Agritechnica on the LAFORGE stand: Hall 3, A13 and

during the 2018 commodity classic on the LAFORGE booth. We will be happy to welcome

you to discover this product range and its numerous applications.

Kyle Frazier, Sales and Marketing Manager

kylef@brunsgroup.com; (319) 268-1112 ext. 332

Laforge, the tractor-implement interaction expert. www.fronthitch.com

Related