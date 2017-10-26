IntelliFarms® announces innovative partnership with Insight Bio Ag to help farmers grow for a purpose

Archie, MO – IntelliFarms announced today it has entered into a partnership with Insight Bio Ag to help farmers better understand how they can affect the outcome of their crop, while saving money.

“Our goal is to continue to evolve our technology solutions and help farmers find new ways to bring profitability back to the farm. And we believe, improving the quality of their crop is the way to do that,” Todd Sears, IntelliFarms CEO, said. “With Insight’s Energy Curve data automatically connecting to our FieldDataManager information, we are taking the guesswork out of what, when and how much to spray for our customers. Ultimately, we believe this will help them improve their crop’s health and yield, while at the same time saving money.”

By connecting Insight Bio Ag’s Energy Curve data with the real-time weather an soil information being gathered by IntelliFarms’ Field DataManager, farmers will be guided through the ever-changing timing of the needs of each growing crop and able to pinpoint the most valuable timing of applications leading to increased growth potential of their crops in their specific environments.

“With this partnership, we are able to incorporate our unique Energy Curve and Nutrient Use Curve into IntelliFarms technology so farmers can be notified immediately and directly of upcoming events on their farms and how those events are affected by current conditions,” said Ben Elliott, cofounder of Insight Bio Ag. “This unique Energy Curve indexes all the energy and nutrient cycling processes based on current conditions in the field to give farmers an insight to what the needs of that crop are and how they are impacted by the products they are using, natural events and soil conditions. All of this combines into a state of the art system to help farmers save money and increase farm-wide profits.”

Both companies strive to help growers take steps that do not deviate dramatically from their regular practices of growing a crop, but provide information and data that help them make data-driven decisions that can impact their crop significantly.

“The energy requirements of a plant is where some highly critical decisions lie that will be beneficial to a grower’s crop and their profitability,” Sears said. “We are excited to partner with Insight Bio Ag and show growers what a game changer this can be for them. What was a concept just a few years ago, is now a practice that can be adopted to get their crops to their healthiest condition through growth development.”

###

About Insight Bio Ag: Founded in 2015, Insight Bio Ag has more than 10 years of consultation experience with mid-to-large chemical companies and managing more than 400,000 acres with more than 60 types of crops. They also represent manufacturing divisions building products based on the most current industry research. They combine with a group of Farmers, Agronomists, Soil Scientist, Plant Pathologists, Crop Geneticists, Chemists, Biochemical Engineers, Chemical Engineers and others from all parts of the ag industry in the United States. Media inquiries should contact Ben Elliott at ben.insightag@gmail.com.

About IntelliFarms: Founded in 2001, IntelliFarms® specializes in technology solutions that help the farmer optimize farm operation profitability by growing for a purpose. The company’s online SureTrack platform brings its suite of solutions together to help farmers make data-driven decisions from seed, to storage to market. To learn more about IntelliFarms, visit www.IntelliFarms.com. Media inquiries should contact Sharla Stockwell at 816.974.9250 or sstockwell@intellifarms.com.

Related