ImmuOligo Taking Animal Wellness To A New Level

1. What is ImmuOligo? ImmuOligo is the essence of purified medicinal mushroom Ganoderma Lucidum. Stay Alive has extracted the beta 1,3 1,6 glucans from the mycellium and fruit body of this mushroom.

2. How does it work? The mushroom beta glucans have an ability to assist and prime the immune system. They help activate and promote white blood cells which are critical to fight off pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, fungi, and toxins.

3. What are the benefits? Promotes continuous, healthy growth and wellness. Minimizes negative effects of environmental pathogens. Mushroom beta glucans are a prebiotic and helps reduce inflammation. ImmuOligo is a preventative approach and helps reduce the need of medications.

4. Why it should be used? Preventative, wellness product to help reduce the need for medications and antibiotics. ImmuOligo exponentially increases the number of white blood cells during infection to kill of invaders. ImmuOlgio also helps balance the immune system for an overall healthier animal.

5. How is it different from other beta glucans? ImmuOligo is FDA GRAS approved, 100% organic, non-GMO, allergen/ gluten free, Kosher, and manufactured in the USA. It is water soluble, heat resistant, and pH stable.

6. Who is it relevant for? Everyone and anyone who wants the best immune health for their animals. ImmuOligo has products designed for dogs and cats, swine and poultry, calfs and lambs, and everything in-between.

7. Where to buy? Distributed by E-Z Nurse, call for details 630-715-1281.

8. For more info go to http://stayalivellc.com/immuoligo/

