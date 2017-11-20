Gun-Mounted “Night Eyes”

The Night Eyes gun light looks something like a small flashlight and can be attached directly to the gun barrel or to a scope.The F6-R red LED model is 6 in. long and weighs 7 oz., and comes with a remote switch that is silent when activated to avoid scaring off predators.

The F6-R gun light comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and has a run time of about 2 1/2 hours. Recharge time is 4 1/2 hrs. It comes with a low battery warning and a protective shut off. It sells for $139.95 WITH FREE SHIPPING.

Company spokesman Joe Zaffuto says the unit’s bright LED light and a built-in polished aluminum reflector makes it easy to see varmints and predators from more than 200 yards away. “The light beam on our Night Eyes gun light extends farther than MOST others on the market. You just turn the light on and shoot. No focusing or adjusting is needed to align the light with the crosshairs,” says Zaffuto.

“We offer several different Night Eyes models, including some with green or white BEAMS, and dual purpose HEADLAMPS where one beam is red or green and the other one white.

“Most of our customers are farmers and ranchers who are trying to keep coyotes and foxes and other predators away. Models equipped with green lights really work great to kill feral hogs, although a red light can also be used.”

New for 2017 is the GL-300R gun light. It has all the features of the F6 series lights but is slightly larger and has a light that’s twice as bright. Its beam can reach out over 300 yards.

All Night Eyes models are sold in a kit that includes a (REMOVED – GLOW_IN DARK…) silent dual-mode remote pressure switch, quick mount, flat top lithium-ion battery, snap-on halo shield (to keep the light from reflecting off the gun barrel and back into the scope), AC adapter and instructions. THE COMPANY ALSO OFFERS A TRI-COLOR RED/ WHITE/GREEN HANDHELD SCAN LIGHT.

“Our Night Eyes LIGHT KITS sell for $125 to $175 depending on the kind of light and power,” notes Zaffuto.

Contact: FARM SHOW Follow-up, Night Eyes, LLC, P.O. Box 520,

Centre Hall, Penn. 16828 (ph 814 364-9660; www.nighteyeslights.com;

Nighteyes@uplink.net).

Related