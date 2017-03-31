Goodnature A24 Self-Resetting Trap Now Available in the US



The world’s most innovative pest control technology, the Goodnature A24 self-resetting trap, has just become available in the U.S through the Automatic Trap Company.

The A24 rat and mice trap is the world’s only predator trap which self-resets up to 24 times before it needs to be reloaded by a human. Designed for the harsh outdoors, research has found they’re 20 times more effective than single-action traps and have the potential to save farmers millions of dollars in damages and pest control management.

Due to their self-resetting nature, traps only need to be checked every six months reducing labor involved in pest control by up to 70 per cent. On top of that, they’re non-toxic and certified humane in New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Rodents cause millions of dollars in damages to field grain, livestock and equipment every year in the U.S with rural premises twice as likely to be infested as urban dwellings. A study by the California Department of Food and Agriculture on the annual effects of rodents found $168 million to $504 million in estimated loss of revenue as well as a loss of 2,100 to 6,300 jobs on 22 agricultural commodities across 10 counties. This alone highlights the need for quality pest control technology in the agriculture industry.

This video, recorded over one night, powerfully demonstrates just how effective this trap is in pest elimination efforts. You can also see in the photos attached just how many rodents the A24 can kill within a short period without needing to be reset or monitored.

Automatic Trap Company president Blair Calder says there needs to be alternatives available for farmers aside from dangerous rat poisons and ineffective snap traps.

“The A24 has proved effective around the world because they self-reset and can kill up to 24 times before needing to be reloaded. I’m really pleased to be able to bring these to the U.S,” Calder says.

“Because of the A24’s ingenious design, there’s no need to constantly check and reset the trap so it can be left for months at a time and will keep killing invasive pests. The lures are also poison-free meaning there’s no risk of secondary poisoning to your livestock or pets.”

