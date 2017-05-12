Farming, transport operations have come to rely on Schweiss

FAIRFAX, Minn., May 12, 2017

Because he wasn’t busy enough running his farm since 1986, Brian Ryberg started up a trucking business in 2002. Between the two operations, Ryberg has a lot of equipment, safely stored behind bifold doors from Schweiss Doors.

A second-generation farmer in Buffalo Lake, Minn., Ryberg’s fields produce nice yields of corn, soybeans and sugar beets. His trucking business, Country Transport, delivers anything that will fit on any of his six step-deck trailers to 48 states. That business employs five drivers and two additional owner-operators, along with Ryberg’s wife Sandy, who is in charge of the bookkeeping, and Josh Paulson, who handles the dispatching duties.

Ryberg’s post-frame storage buildings, all erected by Country Wide Lumber of Hector, Minn., were constructed with Schweiss bifold doors. The newest bifold liftstrap/autolatch doors include a 40 x 18 foot door on an 80 x 150 foot cold storage machine shed and a 36 x 18 foot door on a 60 x 135 foot shop with in-floor heating. Two of his older Quonset buildings have 30 x 14 and 24 x 14 bifold cable doors on them.

“Schweiss installed the two bigger doors, we hung the other ones,” says Ryberg. “We walked our way through the install book; it was very simple. We chose bifold doors for the shorter canopy and they are a lot better for snow conditions. We like the Schweiss doors. We’ve hauled other brands of bifold and hydraulic doors and Schweiss doors are superior in strength and durability. I once bought a used door from someone else, we cut it up and used it for scrap.”

Ryberg says he compared some other manufacturers’ doors and it didn’t take him long to determine that Schweiss made a better product. He says his doors seal well in all types of weather and that the people at Schweiss Doors are very helpful.

“The straps are way better than cables, they don’t break and the doors go up faster,” Ryberg says. “I was looking for a fast-opening door, especially for the heated shop. We use the doors a lot all year ‘round.”

Ryberg says another building on his property has sliding doors, but he plans to replace them with a Schweiss bifold door.

In addition to running a large farming operation, Brian Ryberg has been overseeing a successful over-the-road trucking operation called Country Transport. A 36 x 18 foot bifold door in his heated shop works well for servicing his semi’s and farm equipment.



Ryberg’s 60- x 135-foot shop is big enough to work on two semi’s and large farm equipment. His dispatching office is also located in this building. When the door is open, it provides a nice shaded canopy.



This 80- x 150-foot cold storage building, built by Country Wide Lumber, has a 40- x 18-foot bifold liftstrap/autolatch door on it. It is where a lot of his farm machinery gets stored.

Ryberg prefers bifold doors to hydraulic one-piece doors because he said they still provide a nice canopy when open and work well in heavy snow conditions.

