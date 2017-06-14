Buck Hill Fencer Shop

  Pasture Rental Rate Considerations
    Before the first robin arrives in southwest Wisconsin, I know spring is approaching when the calls about “what’s pasture renting for” questions start coming in.   According to the USDA-National Ag Statistics Survey, the simple answer is that the average was $44/acre dollars for Iowa County in 2016.  We can look up that value for every Wisconsin county.  While this is a technically correct answer, it paints an incomplete picture.  Not every acre rents at this rate.   If some pasture rents for $10/acre this implies other pasture rents for $78, and the average is still $44.  There can be a wide... Read more »
