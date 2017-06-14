Buck Hill Fencer Shop

Before the first robin arrives in southwest Wisconsin, I know spring is approaching when the calls about “what’s pasture renting for” questions start coming in. According to the USDA-National Ag Statistics Survey, the simple answer is that the average was $44/acre dollars for Iowa County in 2016. We can look up that value for every Wisconsin county. While this is a technically correct answer, it paints an incomplete picture. Not every acre rents at this rate. If some pasture rents for $10/acre this implies other pasture rents for $78, and the average is still $44. There can be a wide... Read more »
