BINVENTORY™ Software for Solid & Liquid Levels

(Lincoln, Nebraska-November 16, 2016) Are you hassled by opening multiple programs or going to a PLC or HMI to get all the data you need to manage inventory? Would your job be easier if all your data was in one place for all your level sensors?

Now, you can get all of your level data from one program with BINVENTORY™ – a new inventory management software from BinMaster. Monitor the level of both solids and liquids in bins, tanks, or silos from one platform. You can even configure complex vessels of different shapes and sizes, such as horizontal tanks, split silos, and non-linear tanks using a simple wizard.

BINVENTORY™ works with many BinMaster sensors including SmartBob cable-based sensors, non-contact-radar, guided wave radar, 3D scanners, ultrasonic, magnetostrictive, and pressure transducers used for level measurement. Plus, it is compatible withjust about any sensor that has a Modbus RTU output made by any manufacturer. When you want even more inventory accuracy, bulk densities and strapping tables can be entered for solids, while entering specific gravity for liquid tanks ensures spot-on volumes.

Imagine getting automated alerts, inventory levels, and historical reports from up to 256 vessels on your PC or tablet. Share access to BINVENTORY™ with your vendors for VMI and authorized users in production, purchasing, and finance. It is simple to use and requires no special training or support, so it eliminates emailing reports and reduces interruptions to your workday.

BINVENTORY™ can be used at one location or across an entire company using its multi-site feature. All you need is access to your company LAN, WAN or VPN. If someone needs a current reading from a vessel, they can simply click on the ‘get reading’ button. Everyone saves time and stops climbing silos to measure each bin, making it safer while optimizing inventory levels and storage capacity. You will find that BINVENTORY is a highly affordable, one-time purchase of inventory tracking for any sizeoperation.

About BinMaster

BinMaster is an ISO 9001:2008 certified US manufacturer of point and continuous level indicators and inventory management systems used for monitoring the level of bulk solids or liquids in bins, tanks, silos and hoppers. Material management solutions include all-digital grain monitoring systems, flow detection sensors, and complete solutions using wireless devices & web applications to send data to a control room, console, SmartPhone, tablet, or PC. Robust, custom systems can be developed for a single site or networked for every bin, tank, and silo across a multi-national operation. For more information about BinMaster, visit http://www.binmaster.com.

Related