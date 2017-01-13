Manure Storage and Handling Systems are challenging for producers, custom applicators, service and repair companies when it comes to employee safety plans. From barn to field application there are numerous components to the system with multiple potential hazards. This training will help you develop safety plans for your manure storage and handling system from in the barn to field application.
Developing Safety Plans for Manure Handling Systems Training will provide participants with understanding of:
common hazards associated with these systems including confined spaces
how to do assess hazards using a job safety analysis for use in developing plans
understanding atmospheric hazards and... Read more »
