ANNOUNCING HANEN AUTOMATIC SOLAR-POWERED CATTLE FEEDER

New Programmable Feeding System Provides Correct Levels of Nutrition to

Cattle When Summoned by Audio Signal

Reedsburg, WI: Service Line, Inc. has developed the Hanen Automatic Solar-Powered Programmable Cattle Feeder to be the ultimate programmable feeding system designed to dispense the correct levels of nutrition to livestock, up to 6 feedings per day. Unlike a creeper feeder, the Hanen Automatic Solar Powered Programmable Cattle Feeder is powered by a battery system that is recharged by a solar panel. The feeding cycle is totally programmable and animals respond to the audio signal in an orderly fashion.

Studies have shown that a balanced diet evenly distributed throughout the day creates a calmer animal. Programmed grain rationing provides less feed for better nutritional value, but not loss of growth. Additional benefits of solar-powered remote unattended feeding include reduced labor costs, reduced energy costs, lower wasted feed, and more free time for those long weekends.

The Hanen Automatic Solar-Powered Programmable Cattle Feeder is available in two configurations, Model LSF-10 Ten Head Feeder and Model LSF-20 Twenty Head Feeder. Manufactured in the USA, the durable feeders are constructed of heavy gauge steel and are 100% powder-coated for extreme conditions. Dave Barney, president of Service Line, Inc. says, “I am dedicated to providing controlled nutrition that result in high quality animals”. The Hanen Automatic Solar-Powered Programmable Cattle Feeder is ideal for the Cow-Calf Operations, Seed Stock Production and Small Acreage Cattle Producers.

About Service Line, Inc.

In addition to the new Hanen Automatic Solar-Powered Cattle Feeder, The Service Line, Inc. other product brands are Renegade Parts Washers in automatic or manual, top load or front load configurations for general repair and industrial production process cleaning, Renegade soaps and detergents, and full metal fabrication services. Service Line, Inc. products are manufactured in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, and are available in the U.S. and International markets. To learn more about Hanen Automatic Solar-Powered Cattle Feeders, visit www.automaticcattlefeeder.com.

