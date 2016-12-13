American Farm Mortgage & Financial Services Announces New Staff Member

Louisville, KY– American Farm Mortgage & Financial Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legence Bank, is pleased to announce the following new staff member:

●Barry Rager, Business Development Officer

Barry Rager started his career in the agricultural and banking industries. We are excited to have him join the team as a Business Development Officer. Rager is responsible for developing business and assisting current American Farm customers in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri. Rager brings over 13 years of banking experience, 8 years in Ag leasing, along with several years as a CAT dealer, selling agriculture equipment. In addition, he has worked in the agronomy field selling inputs and providing recommendations for farmers. In addition to his experience in Ag lending, he brings over 30 years of knowledge from working on his family farm in Elkton, Kentucky. Rager brings a deep understanding of logistical, managerial and operational dynamics crucial for today’s agricultural business. Rager’s actively involved in the Todd County Extension Council, and serves as board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural business from Western Kentucky University.

“American Farm is known for meeting the farm land loans and needs of the agricultural community, and we are pleased to welcome Barry Rager to our team,” said Alan Hoskins, President and CEO of American Farm Mortgage & Financial Services.

American Farm Mortgage & Financial Services provides quality agricultural real estate loans and other related services to farmers and ranchers across the United States. AFMC specializes in Full Time Farm Loans and Farm Service Agency (FSA) Guaranteed Loans, and currently is one of the nation’s largest originators of FSA Guaranteed Loans with “Preferred Lender” status in over 30 states across the country. American Farm also is an approved seller and servicer of agricultural real estate loans for the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac), Prudential Ag Investments and many others. Unlike traditional lending institutions, American Farm’s loan products and programs are strictly agricultural.

American Farm Mortgage & Financial Services is a wholly owned and operated subsidiary of Legence Bank. Located in Louisville, KY, American Farm originates and services over $225 million dollars in agricultural real estate loans nationwide.For more information, visit www.AmericanFarmMortgage.com

Legence Bank Member FDIC, EOHL

