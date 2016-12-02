Amazone introduces the new Cayros mounted reversible plows



With the takeover of the plow factory from Vogel & Noot, Amazone has further expanded its range of plows. The new Cayros mounted reversible plows, in their green-orange color are now being shown for the first time at various international exhibitions.

In this way, Amazone has now– in addition to the existing Cayron series – five more models of mounted reversible plows in different sizes and designs. The smallest Cayros M series includes three to four furrow plows for tractors up to 120 HP. Cayros M plows feature a beam clearance of 30 in (78 cm) and interbody clearances of 37 and 40 in (95 and 102 cm). The beam measures 4.7 x 3.9 x 0.3 in (120 x 100 x 8 mm) and features a turnover shaft diameter of 3 in (80 mm) on models with stepless furrow width adjustment and, for the hydraulic stone release plows, an increase to 3.5 in (90 mm).

Then, going up in size, the Cayros XM, XMS and XS ranges, for tractors of up to 140 HP, 200 HP and 260 HP respectively, offer stronger components still. The top of the range model plows are represented by the Cayros XS pro with interbody clearances of up to 41 (105 cm) and a beam clearance of up to 35.4 in (90 cm). These plows feature a strong 7.8 x 5.9 x 0.4 in (200 x 150 x 10 mm) beam and a turnover shaft 4.7 in (120 mm) in diameter. This series includes three types with four to six furrows for tractors up to 380 HP. They have been designed specifically as high performance plows for large estates or contractor operations.





Each series offers a vast variety of equipment, meaning that the new plows can be equipped optionally with a mechanical or with a hydraulic furrow width adjustment. For stone protection, a mechanical, a half-automatic coil spring or a fully automatic hydraulic version is available. In addition Amazone offers five different plow bodies including a slatted moldboard.

One of the specific quality characteristics of the Cayros plows is the heat treatment for the moldboards with the ©plus hardening process. This heat treatment results in prolonged longevity, high impact strength, less pulling power requirement and reduced fuel consumption.

Caption: Supplementing the previous Cayron series, Amazone now has included the Cayros series mounted reversible plows in its program with five additional models of different sizes and designs.

