Standard swing arm tail sections have limited travel up and down (roughly 4”), which often isn’t enough when planting through ditches and over terraces. The new 4 Link Closer from Schaffert Mfg. offers nearly double the travel (up to 7”), keeping press wheels from moving in or out as the row unit flexes, giving more even depth control and better seed-to-soil contact for uniform emergence. The 4 Link Closer fits John Deere, Kinze, Case IH, Great Plains, and White planters. For more information visit our website www.schaffert.com or call 308-364-2607 (toll-free 800-382-2607 ).

Related