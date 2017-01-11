4 Link Closer
4 Link Closer

  • Measuring Success
    How do you measure success regarding milk quality? Check out these key performance indicators for milking systems & performance to see how your farm is performing. Selected key performance indicators (KPI) for milking systems and milking performance [column-one-third] Source          Milking Machine               Milking Process[/column-one-third][column-one-third] Indicator Average claw vacuum     Maximum claw vacuum fluctuation Average milk flow Use of manual mode of milking (when automatic detachers are used) "D" phase of the pulsation cycle Premilking teat dip contact time Prep-lag time (time from stimulation to milking unit attachment) Milking unit attachment time % of teats with at least 75% coverage with post-milking teat dip[/column-one-third][column-one-third] Suggested Goal 35 - 42 kPa < 10 kPa   2.3 - 4.1 kgs/min < 5% of milkings     At least 150 - 200... Read more »
    Source: Latest Posts in the Farming topic. | Published: January 10, 2017 - 9:34 am

